S’Court Judgement: Dickson Gets Rousing Welcome, Mocks Opposition

By Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

Governor of Bayelsa State, Mr Seriake Dickson, on Thursday arrived the state to a spirited welcome by his supporters after the Supreme Court validated the governorship election he contested against Chief Timipre Sylva last December.

He asked the leadership of the opposition All Progressives Congress, APC, in Bayelsa to return to the state since their hope of getting appointments in Abuja was dimming.

The governor whose entourage moved from Mbiama, a border town between Rivers and Bayelsa, also promised to complete all ongoing projects, start new ones and empower the people of the state.

He alleged that all efforts to intimidate the judges by his opponents failed and hailed the judiciary for sticking with the facts of the case in their rulings.