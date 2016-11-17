Russia 2018: Leekens Not Giving up on Fennecs Yet

Algeria national team head coach, Georges Leekens has insisted that the race to nick the solitary qualifying ticket from Group B for the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals is still far from decided.

Nigeria is the only side with victories in Group B with Cameroun, Zambia and Algeria failing to amass maximum points after their opening two games in the section.

The combination of results after the first two match days in the group means that the Super Eagles currently have a four point cushion over their nearest challengers, Cameroun but Leekens insists the Super Eagles must not be lulled into a false sense of security.

“As long as it remains mathematically possible (for Algeria to qualify) we will continue to fight.

“I also don’t think Nigeria can start celebrating yet because there are still four more games to play.

“The manner of our defeat against Nigeria fills me with confidence because we created many chances against them.

“Giving up is not in my nature so there is no way we will give up with so many matches to play,” Leekens said.

Algeria currently props up the rear in Group B with a single point from two matches and Nigeria are top of the standings with six points from two matches.