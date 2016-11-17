Rivers Re-run: Fake Election Result Sheets Saga Should Not be Swept under Carpet, Says Group

A group, the Independent Service Delivery and Monitoring Group (ISDMG), has called on the Nigerian Police to conduct a thorough investigation on several persons involved in the printing of fake election result sheet, saying such incident should not be swept under the carpet.

The Senior Programme Officer of the group, Ms. Osundinakin Omoyemi, made the call while addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja. She noted that despite the willingness of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct rerun election in three senatorial districts, 12 House of Representatives and 16 House of Assembly constituencies in Rivers State, desperate actions by politicians to cause electoral violence have continued to overwhelm the security agencies and compromised the elections.

The programme officer stressed that in order for INEC to conduct peaceful and violence-free re-run elections in the state, a national stakeholders’ meeting was held on July 30, 2016, in Abuja, lamenting that on July 22, INEC office in Khana Local Government Area was completely razed marking the height of a renewed violence.