Police Ban Use of Vehicles without Plate Numbers in Ebonyi

*Tinted Glasses as well

By Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Police command has warned that no vehicle should ply the roads in the state without plate numbers and also reiterated that the ban on the use of tinted glasses in cars without permit is still in force.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP, Peace Ibekwe Abdallah, gave the warning during the media summit of the Correspondents’ chapel of the Ebonyi State council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Abakaliki, as part of strategies in ensuring a crime-free Yuletide.

In a paper titled “The roles of Security Agencies/Media Relationship in Ensuring Crime-free Society”, which she presented at the event, the Commissioner of Police noted that good reportage by the media should be such that have been subjected to professional scrutiny.

Represented by state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Jude Mmadu, Abdallah therefore advocated for a greater synergy and true partnership between the media practitioners and security agencies in the state, as a way of providing security for the citizens’ lives and

property.