Police Ban Use of Vehicles without Plate Numbers in Ebonyi

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki
Ebonyi State Police command has warned that no vehicle should ply the
roads in the state without plate numbers and also reiterated that the
ban on the use of tinted glasses in cars without permit is still in
force.
The State Commissioner of Police, CP, Peace Ibekwe Abdallah, gave the
warning during the media summit of the Correspondents’ chapel of the
Ebonyi State council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Abakaliki, as
part of strategies in ensuring a crime-free Yuletide.
In a paper titled “The roles of Security Agencies/Media Relationship
in Ensuring Crime-free Society”, which she presented at the event, the
Commissioner of Police noted that good reportage by the media should
be such that have been subjected to professional scrutiny.
Represented by state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Jude Mmadu, Abdallah therefore advocated for a greater synergy and true
partnership between the media practitioners and security agencies in
the state, as a way of providing security for the citizens’ lives and
property.