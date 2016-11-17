JNI National Secretary Kidnapped, Abductors Demand N10 Million

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos.

National Secretary of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Sheikh Abdulaziz Yusuf, has been kidnapped near Kaduna alongside his driver.

JNI Publicity Secretary, Alh. Sani Mudi, who confirmed the incident on Thursday in Jos, added that the victim was last heard on Wednesday evening about 6pm when he said on phone that he was near Kaduna.

Mudi said the victim was to join Sheikh Khalid Aliyu in Jos so that the two would travel to Sokoto Thursday morning on a condolence visit to the family of late Sultan of Sokoto. Alhaji Ibrahim Dasuki.

THISDAY gathered that the abductors have called the victim’s family demanding for N10,000 ransom.

Details Later…