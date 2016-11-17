Gbadamosi, PPPRA Ex-Chairman, Dies at 72

Gboyega Akinsanmi

A former Chairman of Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), Chief Rasheed Gbadamosi, last night passed away at the age of 72.

Gbadamosi, foremost industrialist and Co-Chairman, Lagos @50 Planning Committee, died after a year long battle with stroke.

Lagos State Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Mr. Steve Ayorinde, announced his passage on his twitter handle @stevoree.

The commissioner said the state government mourned the passing of a leading industrialist, art patron, former minister and Co-Chairman of Lagos@50, Rasheed Gbadamosi.

“Gbadamosi will be remembered for being a true Lagosian, a nationalist and art aficionado. His remains will be interred at 2pm tomorrow,” the commissioner said.

Gbadamosi had been suffering from multiple stroke since last year and had recently gone abroad for medical treatment.

He was former chairman, Bank of Industry (BoI), one-time Director, National Sports Lottery Plc and was named co-chairman of Lagos @50 Planning Committee along with Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode last year.

A one-time minister, Gbadamosi was an economist and industrialist, who had wanted to be a medical doctor, but his persuasive father chose Economics for him for the purpose of continuity of the old man’s company.

Gbadamosi was also the chairman, Ragolis Water Ltd, AIICO Pension Managers, Lucky Fibres Nig. Plc and several other companies.