DSS to Go after Producers of Fake Drivers’ Licences – FRSC

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

Operatives of the Directorate of State Security Service, DSS, are to be engaged by the Federal Road Safety Corps to help fish out those behind the production of fake drivers licences in the country.

The action followed the inability of the Corps to get to the root of the illegality despite efforts made to stem the trend.

The FRSC’s acting Sector Commander in Niger State, Mr Na Magana, who disclosed this in Minna on Thursday, said the headquarters of the Corps had taken the necessary step to enlist the support of DSS so that the issuance of fake drivers’ licences in the country would stop.

Magana said most drivers in the country were operating either with fake drivers licences or invalid ones, a situation which, he said, was contributing to the high accident rate in the country.