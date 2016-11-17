Dasukigate: Witness Gives Details of How N137m was Paid into Fayose’s Accounts

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The first prosecution witness (PW1), Alade Sunday, in the ongoing trial of Biodun Agbele, an associate to the governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, on Thursday gave a detailed account of how part of the money allegedly received from the Office of the former National Security Adviser (ONSA) was paid into the account of Fayose in different installments.

He gave the breakdown at the resumed trial of Agbele at the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court.

According to him, while the sum of N2.5 million was paid into Governor Fayose’s account on June 11, 2014, another N90 million was paid on June 23 2014.

While responding to questions from Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, counsel to Agbele, the witness disclosed further that another N1m was paid into Fayose’s account on June 2 while another N895, 315 was paid into the account on June 5, 2014.

Testifying further, Sunday said, “The money was packed in Ghana must go and grey tarpaulin bags in two aircraft.

“It took us about 45 minutes to off load the bags from the aircraft with the assistance of Oluolu Omotosho, and some security guards that followed Agbele whose name I cannot remember.

“After our discussion at the airport with the former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, and Agbele, one Adewale, A.O, who introduced himself as the ADC to Obanikoro, accompanied us and insisted that the money be counted.

“It was after we counted the money that we deposited it into the various account numbers he gave us, including that of Governor Fayose”.

He said after specific amounts were paid into the various accounts, the 1st defendant then instructed that the balance of N263m be transported to Ado-Ekiti. He however maintained that he did not follow Olaolu to Ado Ekiti with the money.

At this point, trial judge, Justice Namdi Dimgba, adjourned the matter till 25, 26, and 27 January for the continuation of trial.