You Are A Perpetual Betrayer, Frank Tells El-Rufai

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has condemned the verbal attack on the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, by the governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Narsir El-rufai.

He described him as an ingrate and a perpetual betrayer.

The Kaduna state governor had, while reacting to an interview granted by the former Vice President, raised some issues linking him to acts of corruption.

However, Frank, who is a known political foot-soldier of Atiku, wondered where Governor El-Rufai got the gut to challenge the man (Atiku) who brought him to the limelight through an appointment in the Bureau for Public Enterprise (BPE).

He urged President Muhammad Buhari to be wary of the governor whom he said would most likely betray him, having done so to two other Presidents, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan.

In a statement signed in Abuja on Wednesday, Timi Frank said Atiku remained the most investigated politician in the history of Nigerian politics and he has not be fond wanting in any of the allegations levelled against him.