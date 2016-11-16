UNIUYO Lecturers Commence One-Week Warning Strike

By Okon Bassey in Uyo

Lecturers of University of Uyo (UNIUYO), Akwa Ibom State, on Wednesday abandoned their lecture halls in a renewed face-off with the Federal Government over unresolved grievances.

The lecturers under the umbrella of Academic Staff Union of Universities, University of Uyo branch (ASUU-UUB), resolved to embark on a one-week warning strike at the end of their meeting held in the Onyema Ugochukwu auditorium, town campus.

In a statement signed by the branch chairman of ASUU, Aniekan Brown, and Secretary, Daniel Udo, the labour leaders stressed that the decision to call out members from their duty posts was in line with the directive of the National Executive Council (NEC) of ASUU.

The ASUU-UUB emphasised that the one-week warning strike commenced 12.01 am on Wednesday November 16, 2016 to midnightTuesday November 22, 2016.

“In resolving to join the national warning strike, members of the UNIUYO-ASUU branch expressed their disappointment and angst at this government’s notorious penchant for paying members fractional salaries.

“The warning strike is to cause the Federal Government of Nigeria to address the following: renegotiation of the 2009 FGN-ASUU agreement in line with the November 2013 FGN-ASUU MoU.

“Payment of earned academic allowances (EAA); exemption of Universities from Treasury Single Account (TSA); registration of Nigeria University Pension Management Company (NUPEMCO).

“Funding for revitalization of public universities based on the FGN-ASUU MoU of November, 2013; non release of subvention to state universities by their visitors and non paymey of salaries of staff in the staff primary schools”, among other demands.