Suspected Cattle Rustlers Kill 4 Fulanis, 2 Others

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

Barely two weeks after cattle rustlers invaded Gbada community in Kaure village in Shiroro local government area of Niger State killing five people and rendering several others homeless, not less than 50 heavily armed rustlers on Monday attacked Kukoki village, a Fulani settlement in the same local government area, killing six people among them four Fulanis.

A woman and several others were said to have been seriously injured in the attack which lasted for about four hours even as several houses were reported to have been destroyed by the rampaging rustlers. It was learnt that not less than 700 heads of cattle, goats and sheep were rustled by the invaders.

An eyewitness told ThisDay that the rustlers came to the settlement about 7am and started shooting into the air to scare away members of the community. The operation, according to the eyewitness, did not end until about four hours later without assistance coming from anywhere.