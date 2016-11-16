Oshiomhole to Get N200m House from Edo Govt

By Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Edo State House of Assembly on Wednesday approved the construction of a residential building worth N200 million as terminal benefit for the immediate past governor of the state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole

Also approved is a house worth N100 million for the immediate past deputy governor, Dr. Pius Odubu.

Adams Oshiomhole and Pius Odubu, completed two tenures of eight years as governor and deputy governor of Edo state respectively last Saturday.

Should the law be assented to by Oshiomhole’s successor, Godwin Obaseki, the former governor and his deputy stand to enjoy the pension benefits.

The bill titled, “A bill for a law to amend the 2007 Pension Rights of the Governor and Deputy Governor Law” was approved by the state lawmakers at the committee of a whole.

The only amendment to the pension rights of the governor and deputy was for the duo to enjoy residential buildings worth N200 million and N100 million in any location of their choice in Nigeria.

Other benefits to be enjoyed by the governor are a pension for life at a rate equivalent to 100 percent of his last annual salary in addition to an officer not above salary grade level 12 as Special Assistant, a personal secretary not below grade level 10 who shall be selected by the former governor from the public service of Edo state.

He is also entitled to have two cooks, two armed policemen as security, three vehicles to be bought by the State Government and liable to be replaced every five years, three drivers who shall be selected by the former governor and paid by the state government as well as free medical treatment for the governor and his immediate family.

On the other hand, the deputy governor is entitled to 100 percent of his last annual salary as pension, a personal staff not above salary grade level 12 as Special Assistant, a personal secretary not below grade level 09 who shall be selected by the former deputy governor from the public service of the state, a cook, two policemen as security.

Also approved for him include, two vehicles to be bought by the state government and liable to be replaced every five years, two drivers who shall be selected by the former deputy governor and paid by the state government and free medical treatment for him and his immediate family