Military Waiting for Boko Haram’s Surrender, Says Buratai

By Michael Olugbode

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, he said the Nigerian military is waiting for the surrender of Boko Haram insurgents as they have already been defeated in the ongoing war against insurgency.

He made the statement in Maiduguri on Wednesday while hosting Dr. Mohammed Ibn Chambas, Special Representative and Head of United Nations office for West Africa, to the Theatre of the counter-insurgency operation in the Northeast.

The COAS said many of the insurgents in existence now are non-Nigerians as the military has recorded a “milestone victory” in the ongoing war.

He said about 60 percent of Boko Haram terrorists are now from neighboring countries, though it started in Nigeria.

He added: “Boko Haram has been defeated but we are waiting for them to surrender.”

He called for more assistance from the UN, especially in humanitarian intervention, to alleviate the pains from the insurgency.

The COAS, who promised to continue to provide services for the international agencies working in the Northeast region, said: “We appreciate the UN for the support during the formative stage of the multinational joint task force and thereafter.”

On the purpose of his visit, Chambas said it was in solidarity with the efforts of the Nigerian government to defeat terrorism.

He said: “We are here to express the UN solidarity with the government and people of Nigeria on the Boko Haram insurgency which have caused a lot of havoc.

“This is not our first visit, the UN has continued to state displeasure over the crisis and the support for the Nigerian government. We appreciate the multi-national action against the Boko Haram, it is a great way to go about it.”

He lamented that the Boko Haram has unleashed great danger on the Lake Chad Basin and “our support has been shown in the presence of our agencies here.”

He said: “We have brought some senior people here and as we move ahead we assure to be responsive. We are not unaware of the huge challenges here and that is why we commend the governments at different level for their efforts to alleviate the suffering here.”