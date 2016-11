Aminu Tambuwal, left, and Dangote

As condolence messages continue to pour in for the death of the late Sultan of Sokoto, Ibrahim Dasuki, frontline industrialist, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has personally visited the Governor of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal.

During the condolence visit to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal over the demise of Alhaji Ibrahim Dasuki in Sokoto on Wednesday, Dangote expressed his heart-felt sympathy on the passage of the late monarch.