Ondo: Ali Modu Sherrif’s Faction Runs to Supreme Court

*Wants Apex Court to Stay Further Hearing at Appeal Court

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

Senator Ali Modu Sheriff-led faction of the of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Supreme Court to stay all proceedings at the Court of Appeal relating to the party’s gubernatorial candidate in Ondo pending the determination of his appeal at the Supreme Court.

The appellants in the notice of appeal filed by their counsel , B.E.F Nwofor, SAN, before the Supreme Court on November 11, 2016, challenged the decision of the panel that allowed the application filed by Mr. Eyitayo Jegede SAN, challenging the judgement of the Federal High Court that ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remove his name and replace it with that of Jimoh Ibrahim.

The dissatisfied appellants also challenged the decision of the panel for refusing to disband itself.

The appellants also prayed for an order of the court to stay all further proceedings and further hearing in appeal No. CA/A/551C/2016: between Mr.Eyitayo Jegede and Prince Biyi Poroye and ten others pending the hearing and determination of the appeal filed on 11 November 2016 by the appellants at the Supreme Court.

The Court of Appeal had on November 10 ruled against the Sherrif’s faction. Dissatisfied, the faction headed to the apex court.