NSCDC Confirms Bombing of Agip Facility in Bayelsa

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Tuesday confirmed the bombing of an oil facility believed to be owned by Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) in Bayelsa State.

He said the Corps has already launched an investigation into the attack on the pipelines located at Lasukugbene, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state.

The Commandant, NSCDC, Mr. Desmond Agu, said he got a report that two explosions rocked the pipelines, noting that his men immediately rushed to the scene only to find that the Egbikiba pipeline was also attacked.

He said the explosion cut the pipeline “riser” adding that the operatives of NSCDC were combing the area to track down the culprits.

Agu said his command had recorded many successes against pipeline vandals in the state describing the current incident as an isolated case.

“We have been arresting suspected vandals in the state and that is why Bayelsa has been kept safe from major attacks. We had also foiled many attempts in the past to bomb pipelines. We are investigating this matter to bring the culprits to book.

“We are also warning youths in the state to stop fomenting trouble and to stay away from oil installations. The state and the Niger Delta region needs peace to develop”, he said.