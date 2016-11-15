IGP Justifies Killings of Shiite Followers

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, Idris Ibrahim, on Tuesday said his men killed members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) during a clash in Kano State on Monday because they (IMN members) were armed to the teeth and were ready to kill police officers.

Ibrahim, who spoke with State House correspondents in Abuja after Vice President Yemi Osinbajo launched the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem and Appeal Fund, said his men were left with no option but to respond to the threat by the Shiites.