Former NSA Declined Offer to Attend Father’s Burial, Says Dambazau

Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, on Tuesday said former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd.) rejected the offer by the Department of State Security Services to attend the funeral of his father, late Sultan Ibrahim Dasuki.

Speaking with journalists shortly after paying a condolence visit to the Sultan of Sokoto, Dambuzau emphasised that the former NSA was given the opportunity to see his ailing father at a hospital in Abuja on Monday but vehemently rejected the offer.

He explained that the former NSA who is currently in detention, opted to pray for his late father while in jail.

“As minister of interior, I discuseed the issue with the Director General of DSS, Lawal Daura, on the need to allow the former NSA to see his father in the hospital Monday night, but when he was given the offer, he rejected it.

“As the first son of the deceased, he was also offered the opportunity to attend his father’s funeral in Sokoto and even stay with his siblings and relatives throughout the mourning period but he refused.

“In fact, he opted to pray for his father while in detention. So, this is the true situation,” Dambazau stressed.

He disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari mandated him with six other ministers to commiserate with the Sultanate Council and the people of Sokoto over the death of Dasuki.

Dambazau described the late Sultan Dasuki as a great man who left behind a good legacy.