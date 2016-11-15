FGGC Sagamu Alumni Organise Workshop On Diabetes Awareness

Having successfully organised a lecture on the breast cancer awareness in its Health and Wellness Program, the Federal Government Girls College, (FGGC) Sagamu Alumni, USA has held another workshop on diabetes.

The workshop, which took place on 12th of November at the school covered the basics of types 1 & 2 diabetes and was facilitated by the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan team led by Dr. Mrs Tokunbo Jarret a Pediatric Endocrinology consultant at the College.

According to a release signed by the President of FSAI Board of Directors, Mrs. Abimbola Art-Alade, there were personal stories from an adult and two young adults on what it is like to live with diabetes.

The workshop, she said, was partly sponsored by Utopian Consulting LLC & Utopia Health Service Limited, which has been involved in the implementation and development of healthcare consulting in Nigeria.

It will be recalled that the Board of Directors of FGGC Sagamu Alumni USA organised a first of its kind lecture on October 15, 2016 at their alma mater, FGGC Sagamu, Sagamu Ogun State on breast cancer awareness.

The workshop was part of the pilot of their Health and Wellness Program that was developed and implemented for the purposes of expanding upon existing health and wellness education programs within the school curriculum.

“The agenda for the day included a lecture, which was facilitated by the very knowledgeable, professional and humble volunteers of the UCH Ibadan breast wellness team, led by Professor Obajimi, a personal testimony of an alumnus whose younger sister passed away from breast cancer, an interactive question and answer session facilitated by an ex-sagamite Dr. Atinuke Balogun-Agunloye of UCH,” Abimbola said in the statement.

She said further that veteran Nollywood actress, Bimbo Akintola was also present at the workshop to support the alumni organization and the girls of the school, adding that her interaction with the girls brought them out of their shell, had them asking questions and made parts of the program fun.