Fashola Calls for Review of LG Administration, Revenue Allocation

Chineme Okafor in Abuja

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, has said he will support any moves to reform the local government administration in Nigeria, saying the major business of governance lies within this tier of government.

Speaking at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Lagos, where two books – Modern Administrative Law and Practice in Nigeria and Local Government Law Cases and Materials – written by a legal scholar, Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo were presented to the public, Fashola said the present situation does not reflect the heavy constitutional responsibilities left for the local governments.

A statement from his senior special adviser on communication, Mr. Hakeem Bello, on Tuesday in Abuja quoted him to have stated that the responsibilities given to the local governments in the constitution represent the difference between underdevelopment and development as well as poverty and prosperity.