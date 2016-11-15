Diamond Bank Rewards Customers

Diamond Bank Plc held its Diamond Xtra Savings draw for its customers in the Northern region in Abuja recently.

The draw, which was held at the Diamond Bank, Nyanya branch, according to a statement, was the continuation of its annual Diamond Xtra savings Draw, which is in its 8th season.

In line with its commitment towards ensuring that all its customers had a chance to win in the promo, Diamond Bank segmented the draws to cover all the major geo- political zones in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, the Head, Mass Markets, Diamond Bank, Mr. Osita Ede, said the main aim of the promo was to encourage a savings culture in the populace and of course to also put a smile on the faces of their customers.

He said since the beginning of the promo, the bank has created over 4,500 millionaires and given out Billions of Naira to reward its customers

He said “To qualify for the monthly draw, a customer is to maintain a minimum monthly balance of N5,000.00 while additional deposits will count as multiple entries and increase the customer’s chances of winning.”

Officials from KPMG and the National Lottery Regulatory Commission were also on hand to vouch for the authenticity and transparency of the promo.

Speaking at the event, a representative of KPMG, the audit firm in charge of the validation process for the promo, Mr. Kenneth Ukanwa, said the processes put in place for picking eventual winners and even those qualified for the promo was transparent and above board.

Some of the past winners were also on hand at the occasion to authenticate and confirm this and also spoke about their experiences on winning. Rabiat Jubril Guzzau, a customer from Nassarawa State who won N1 million said she had just opened the account in May only to be called up in October that she had won the sum of N1 million.

A representative of the National Lotto Regulatory Commission, also assured the audience that even though some of the winners announced were not present, the Commission would ensure that they were duly rewarded with their winnings.

Forty names were announced as winners in the Diamond Savings Xtra draw with the grand prize of a Hyundai SUV being carted away by Udochukwu Unigwe from the Diamond Bank branch in Jalingo.