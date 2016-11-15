Download:DAILY PRICE LIST FOR MUTUAL FUNDS, REITS and ETFS

Skye MD Assures Stakeholders of Strong Corporate Governance

By Goddy Egene

Managing Director/CEO of Skye Bank, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru has reassured stakeholders that the bank under his watch will enthrone strong corporate governance culture and stimulate the needed growth for the bank.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Council of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) to the management of Skye Bank in Lagos, Abiru expressed appreciation to stakeholders of the bank, especially customers and shareholders for the tremendous support and confidence they have reposed in him and his team.

“Skye Bank under my watch will enthrone strong corporate governance culture and stimulate the needed growth for the bank,” he declared.

Before now, Abiru had said that team and the board would work to achieve value enhancement for shareholders, customers and other stakeholders by bringing the cost-income ratio to acceptable levels, improve the risk assets quality and work towards increasing the liquidity and capital adequacy of the bank.

The Skye Bank boss thanked the President of CIBN Prof. Segun Ajibola and its council members for the visit.

According to him, as active members of the Institute Skye Bank will continue to live by the tenets and ethics of banking profession. He also pledged his support to the institute especially in carrying out their activities and programmes.

In his speech, Ajibola lauded Abiru for the leadership qualities he has demonstrated in strengthening the operations of the bank since he assumed office.

Ajibola stated that they were on a mission to familiarise themselves with the new leadership of the bank and seek areas of mutually beneficial cooperation between the bank and the institute.

While soliciting the support of players in the banking industry for the institute, the renowned academic charged members to continue to engage and contribute to professional enhancement of banking profession. He used the opportunity to invite the management of the bank to the forthcoming annual bankers’ dinner.

The CIBN president enumerated the vision of the institute under his leadership as being guided by seven Cs: capacity building; certification; codification; communication; creativity; consolidation and constructive engagement.

He further noted that “the seven Cs is intended to transform and enthrone a contemporary institute that is responsive, reliable and resourceful in all areas of its mandate scholarship, professionalism, relevance, ethical and result-oriented.”

The CIBN is the umbrella professional body for bankers in Nigeria. It was incorporated in 1976 as the Nigerian Institute of Bankers and Chartered in 1990 (now CIBN Act 5 of 2007).