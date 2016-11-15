Customs Impounds Bullion Van, 10 Used Vehicles, Smuggled Rice

Ademola Babalola in Ibadan

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Oyo/Osun area Command has impounded a bullion van and 10 fairly used vehicles loaded with smuggled rice. The bullion van was intercepted at Saki, Oke Ogun axis of the command.

The Command also impounded 16 fairly used exotic cars, two brand new Land Rover Discovery jeeps, one fairly used MAN diesel truck and a truck carrying a smuggled brand new Honda Accord car.

While briefing journalists on Tuesday at the Command Barracks in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, about the seizures, the Customs Area Controller, Mr. Tolutope Ogunkua said it was worrisome to note that some Nigerians remain unrepentant even as they continue to lose.

He said the arrest of the bullion van, meant for conveying cash was used in concealing smuggled imported foreign rice, should send a serious signal to the smugglers.