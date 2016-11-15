Buhari Mourns Dasuki, Says He was for Peace

By Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed heartfelt condolences to the Dasuki family, the government and people of Sokoto State on the death of the 18th Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Ibrahim Dasuki.

Buhari, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, also commiserated with the Jama’atul Nasril Islam (JNI) and the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs over the demise of the remarkable traditional ruler.

He noted that the deceased devoted his life and tenure of office to the promotion of peaceful coexistence and tolerance among diverse ethnic groups in Nigeria.

The president said he joined them in mourning the passing of one of Nigeria’s most powerful voices for peace and unity in diversity, who diligently kept faith with the virtues of the Sardauna whom he had served as a public servant.

Apart from modernising the traditional institution to bring it in tune with the changing times, Buhari said he believed that the late Ibrahim Dasuki, who died on Monday at the age of 93, would be long remembered for his role in the creation of the present local government system in the country.

He also paid tribute to his contribution to national peace and development, particularly his significant role in producing the report that gave birth to the current local government councils.

Buhari prayed that Almighty Allah would comfort the family of his Eminence, grant the deceased eternal rest and reward his good virtues with paradise.