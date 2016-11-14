THISDAY Business Correspondent Loses Valuables to Robbers

THISDAY Finance/Business Correspondent in the Nation’s capital, Mr. James Emejo, at the weekend lost possession of valuable items to robbers who vandalised and forced their way into his car parked along the Jabi Lake sports ground, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The intruders made away with a bag containing items including an iPad4, three mobile phones as well as wallet containing his driver licence, company’s identity and ATM debit cards.

Other items included complementary cards, 3 Wi-Fi devices, a GTbank token device, power bank, shirt and trousers native attire and a pair of shoes as well as USB storage devices.

The incident had since been reported at the Life Camp Divisional Police Command.

Members of the public with useful information on the stolen items should please contact the bearer on 08067965617 or at the company”s Abuja office, opposite Jabi Motor Park or the nearest police station.