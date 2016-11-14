Shiites, Police Clash in Kano

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Hundreds of Shiite members in Kano have been injured when they clashed with policemen.

The Shiites, who began trekking in the wee hours of Monday led by their leader, Sheik Sanusi Abdulkadir Koki, when they clashed with policemen enroute to Zaria from Kano.

The clash, according to an eyewitness, started when police fired teargas on the trekking Shiites at Kwanar Dawaki in Dawakin Kudu local government area of the state.

It was also learnt that the Shiites fought back by pelting stones at the police which led to many casualties.

Another source revealed that one policeman was killed when the Muslim sect members overpowered him.

It was however learned that the situation is under control and the police will soon address the press on the situation.

Details later