Globacom Promises More Students-oriented Services

The next generation network, Globacom, has promised to continue to come up with more innovative telecoms services for Nigerian students.

This was revealed when the executives of the Students’ Union Government of Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Isolo, Lagos, paid a courtesy visit to Globacom headquarters in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Those who visited included Lawal Dauda (SUG President); Akintona Timilehin( Vice President); Agogo Olutayo(Secretary); Ologoro Wasiu (Treasurer) and six others.

Mr. Babatunde Alimi, Globacom’s Head of Gloworld, while addressing the visitors, underscored the role of the youths of Nigeria especially students, to nation building.

“We are passionate about anything that has to do with your generation, and this is why we design our products and programmes around the younger generation and around the needs of students in higher institutions,” he said.

Mr. Alimi enumerated the numerous products and services for students on the Glo network. He laid particular emphasis on the Campus Booster which he said gives students ten times more data on campus as opposed to what operates off-campus.

According to him, a N200 data recharge will guarantee a subscriber 500MB of data which is ten times more than the 50MB of data a subscriber would normally get with a N200 recharge, while a recharge of N500 will give 1 gigabyte of data. The service is also available on all Police, Customs and Immigration training institutions. Students as well as staff on campuses can enjoy this offer when they subscribe to a Glo Campus Booster data plan of N200 and above. They will subsequently enjoy a reduced burn rate of the data on usage while on Nigerian campuses.

On the musical tour to campuses Alimi explained: “To further prove our commitment, Globacom has a musical concert for students which we take to many tertiary institutions. It is called the Glo Campus Storm. We believe you are the hope of the country as far as the future is concerned”, he said. “Last weekend, we were at the university of Nigeria Nsukka. Before then, we were at Uyo , Enugu and Port Harcourt where we took the best of Nigerian artistes for the biggest shows ever staged in those cities”.

Mr. Alimi urged the students to avail themselves of the numerous benefits of Glo 4G LTE service, for distant learning purposes. “With Globacom’s latest and avant-garde technology, you can connect to resource persons and seminar groups …and you can download a vast universe of audio visual resources that are available in the cyber clouds for your studies”, he enthused.

Responding, the students leader, Lawal Dauda said the entire students were glad to be associated with the company which is the pride of the nation. “Many of us are on the network,” he said, adding that they came to Globacom to learn how the network operates.

Globacom promised to support the students in the area on Information and Communication Technology and other areas that will boost their academics. The student were later taught the technical operations of telecom’s process.