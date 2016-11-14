Fire Service Boss Warns of Fire Outbreaks during Harmattan

Dele Ogbodo in Abuja

The Comptroller General of the Federal Fire Service (FFS), Mr. Joseph Anebi Garba, on Monday warned of the possibilities of fire outbreaks during the harmattan season.

Garba, while briefing newsmen in Abuja to mark the 2016 National Fire Safety Week with the theme: ‘Minimizing fire outbreaks: Precaution is the Answer’, said property, farms and valuables worth several millions have been lost through fire in the past.

According to him, uncontrolled fires were avoidable if people understand how fire starts, its inherent dangers and take precautions to checkmate the threat.