Eko Disco Apologises to Lagos Residents over Power Outage

The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company yesterday apologised to its consumers in Victoria Island, Ikoyi, Lekki, and Oniru areas of Lagos over power outage.

The General Manager, Corporate Communications of the company, Godwin Idemudia, spoke in a statement in Lagos.

According to him, the outage was due to the damage done to the 33KVA underground cable by the contractors handling the Lagos State Government beautification project along Kingsway Road, Ikoyi.

Idemudia, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), listed the affected areas as Kingsway Road, Ikoyi, Glover, Banana Island Road, Park View Estate, Ilabere, Bourdillon Road, Gerald, Rumens Road, Queens Drive, Cooper, Maroko Close, Oroke Drive, Okotiebor, Mullina, Club Road, State House, Cameron and Lugard.

He said that the damage also affected Maroko 33KVA Line feeding customers in Oniru area.

“The areas are Oniru Resettlement Estate, Market Road, Integrity Estate Walter Cooperation Road, Morinho Drive, Ligali Ayorinde, Femi Sule, Covenant Estate, Shoperite, Aboyade Cole, and Balarabe Musa.

“Others are Etim Iyang, Muri Okunola, and Ajose Adeogun Roads,” the spokesman said.

He said that the affected areas had been put on a load shedding schedule as a result of the damaged cable pending its repair.

The general manager, however, assured residents of the affected areas that repair works would be completed by November 17.

He said that the company regretted the inconveniences caused by the prolonged outage.