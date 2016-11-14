Dangote, Others Charged to Tackle Recession

• ABCCIMA calls for passage of Land Reform Bill

By Damilola Oyedele in Abuja



The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has called on entrepreneurs such as businessman, Aliko Dangote, and others to assist Nigeria get out of the current economic recession.

He made this call at a reception to mark the inauguration of the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, at the weekend, where he harped on the need for entrepreneurs to put heads together and proffer solutions to the recession.

According to a statement issued yesterday, Dogara was spoke in the presence of Dangote, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede and other players in the private sector.

The Speaker also expressed confidence in the ability of Obaseki and his deputy, Hon. Phillip Shuaibu, to accelerate growth and development on Edo State.

“I had come in contact with the governor when I was serving in the House of Representatives, specifically, on the House Committee on Capital Market. He made appearances before that committee and I can attest to the fact that I know him to be a man that is very deep. So when I heard that the people of Edo State identified him as one of the shining stars that will take over from the governor that by popular consensus, performed credibly well, I knew that they had made a good choice,” Dogara said.

“I will say that with our brother, who is his deputy, a man who cut his teeth early in student union activism, a comrade, I am sure that has better positioned you to pilot the affairs of this state to the required destination. I believe beyond reasonable doubt, that together, you will achieve a lot for Edo State, what has not been possible,” the Speaker added.

He urged Obaseki and Shuaibu to hit the ground running and build on the achievements of former Governor Adams Oshiomhole.

In another development, the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry has called on the National Assembly to expedite action on the Land Reform Bill presently before it, to address the 17 million housing deficit in the country.

The Vice President, Mr. Somadinna Anene speaking at a press briefing said passage of the bill would ensure harnessing investment opportunities in the housing sector.

“To further create awareness the chamber in collaboration with federal government is hosting a housing summit here in Abuja today. The summit will primarily highlight the modus operandi of mortgages, and showcase opportunities in the sector,” he said.

Somadina added that the summit would also provide Nigerians opportunities to explore alternative sources of income in this period of recession.

“The United Nations, UN, report has estimated that Nigeria’s population would

hit 289 million by the year 2050. Beyond the UN, the United States Census Bureau, also estimated that within the same period, the national population would hit 264 million, thus

making Nigeria, the 80th most populous country in the world and this will greatly increase the housing need of the country,” he said.