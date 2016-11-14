CAN to Parley Buhari, Osinbajo on National Security

President Muhammadu Buhari and his deputy, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, are billed to join the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to seek the face of God in prayers over security and economic challenges facing the Nigeria.

Against this background, CAN has declared 15-21 November, 2016 as national days of prayers and fasting for the country being a spiritual endeavour to specially organised to bail the country out of the security and economic challenges.

It is the second time the leadership of CAN would call for national prayers and fasting sessions since the emergence of Rev. Samson Olasupo A. Ayokunle as the President.

The CAN Ppresident had initially called for a three-day prayers and fasting for the country in September to usher in the last Independence anniversary.

In a press statement issued and signed by the Media Assistant to the CAN President, Bayo Oladeji, every Christian and all churches are expected to participate in the seven days programme.

The grand finale comes up on 21 November at the National Christian Centre with President Buhari and Prof. Osinbajo in attendance.

The prayer points are as follows: Prayers against the economic hardship occasioned by the on-going.

• Prayers against the menace of the murderous Fulani herdsmen, prayers against the criminal activities of Boko Haram terrorists who are now attacking soft targets, prayers for the unity of the church.

As the church is under a siege in the country, we should pray for God’s intervention, because the battle is not against flesh and blood, but against principalities and powers – Ephesians 6:12

We should pray for CAN leadership that God should give them wisdom in this trying moment; we should also pray for CAN President as he speaks on behalf of the church of our Lord Jesus Christ, that God will empower him from above to speak fearlessly as he makes known the mystery of the gospel for which he is an ambassador – Ephesians 6: 19-20.

The statement urged the leadership of denominations and churches to mobilise their members and other Christian organisations to observe the all important prayer and fasting programme.