Police Services Only a Short Distance from Kwara Residents – Commissioner

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin.

Kwara state commissioner of Police, Mr.Olusola Amore, said at the weekend that the state’s police command under his leadership had made access to police services just a minute distance to residents.

He said though Kwara is relatively peaceful, he was concerned that a lot of things were going wrong in the society which, according to him, required that all hands must be on deck to curb crimes.

He said embracing the “together we can” spirit was necessary for the prevailing peaceful atmosphere in the state not to turn out to be “peace of the graveyard”.

The CP said these when he received in audience members of the newly elected executive council of Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ ) in the state led by chairman, Mr. Lai Olarenwaju, who paid him a courtesy visit.

He urged members of the public to take advantage of the community policing strategy which the command had introduced to rid the state of crimes and check the excesses of the police men.

Amore who recalled his experience in journalism before joining the police, urged media men to help correct the “misconception” some members of the public have about the police.