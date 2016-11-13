Police Arrest Pastor for Allegedly Killing Colleague

By Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Commissioner of Police, Mr Fimihan Adeoye, on Sunday disclosed that a pastor, Timothy Abiola, who allegedly killed his fellow pastor, Bamiji Ilori, in Ikire Local Government Area of Osun State, has been arrested

The CP who spoke through the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Folasade Odoro, explained that Timothy allegedly killed Ilori of Olukunle village in Ikire and that the reason for his gruesome actions has not been assertained.

He said a relative of the deceased Adedeji Ajao, reported to the police that his uncle, Ilori who was 64-year-old was shot dead by his friend who is also a pastor, Timothy.

According to the CP, police detectives were deployed to the scene immediately and the remains of late Ilori was found with a gunshot injury on his head.