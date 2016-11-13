NIMET DG Advocates Collaboration of Agencies on Space Science, Technology

By Dele Ogbodo in Abuja

The Director General, Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), Mr. Anthony Anuforom, has called on agencies with mandates on space and technology development to collaborate for accelerated progress and development on the country’s space programmes.

Fielding questions from reports at the 6th National Conference and Award of Fellows conferred on him by the Astronomical Society of Nigeria (ASN), in collaboration with the National Space Development Agency (NASRDA), in Abuja, he said synergies and research by agencies of science will assist in minimizing the impact of weather and climate on the country’s infrastructure.

Anuforom said there are so many weather and climate activities in space that affect human existence and satellite system for weather observation.