NGO Advocates Capital Punishment for Officials Involved in Short-Changing, Raping IDPs

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A non-governmental organization (NG0), Victims of Violence Charity Foundation, at the weekend canvassed for capital punishment for officials who short-change Internally Displaced (IDPs) in the distribution of relief materials and those found guilty of rape cases in the IDP camps.

The foundation also said it had asked its legal department to look into the cases of rape in the IDP camps in the north east, vowing that it would ensure that culprits were prosecuted.

These were stated at the weekend during a “Charity Walk Against Malnutrition,” with the theme, “Serve a Meal to Save a Soul” held in Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

The charity foundation was inaugurated in Ilorin in 2015 by the son of renowned Islamic scholar , late Sheik Muhammed Gumi, to mobilize resources and advocacy for victims of violence in Nigeria.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin during the charity walk, Kwara State Coordinator of the foundation, Mrs. Fatima Mohammed said, “It is inhuman for any one to indulge in such practices against such vulnerable persons.

“I consider it inhuman because those people are there not because they wish to be there but because of the circumstances they found themselves. It’s inhuman for anyone to want to come in between them and their help”.