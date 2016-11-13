NCC Warns Telephone Service Providers against Short-changing Customers

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Abdullahi Maikano, has reassured telecom consumers that it would protect their rights against

market exploiters.

This is to ensure that they have value for their money through effective service delivery.

He emphasised that it was the responsibility of the commission to protect customers from exploitation and other sharp practices by service providers.

Maikano pointed out that the commission initiated the customer outreach programme to educate consumers and receive feedback on their grievances against service providers for redress.

The Director who was represented by the Head, Information Reference Unit, Alhaji Ismail Adedigba, on Sunday, said the Commission had already created several initiatives to bring together telecom consumers in the urban areas with the Network Operators and NCC to discuss and proffer solutions to consumer-related issues.