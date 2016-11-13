NAHCON Commences Licensing of State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards

By Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has initiated the process of licensing State Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, commissions and agencies across the country.

A statement issued on Sunday by the head of media of the commission, Uba Mana, said the decision was in furtherance of its statutory function granted it by section 4 subsection 1 (a and i) of the NAHCON Establishment Act 2006.

A committee drawn from the licensing, inspectorate and legal units of the Commission has been constituted to visit all the state boards to inspect their office accommodations, facilities and manpower, which are prerequisites for the issuance of licenses to them.

The committee is headed by Alhaji Muhammed Usman Liman. The delegation which has begun its national assignment reported that the process has been hitch-free.

Section 4 subsection 1 (a and i) of the NAHCON Establishment Act, 2006, empowers the Commission to license, regulate, supervise and perform oversight of organizations, associations (corporate or non-corporate) or similar bodies engaged in Hajj and Umrah operations.