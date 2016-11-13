NAF Recommences Aerial Patrol of Abuja-Kaduna Railway

Senator Iroegbu in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has recommenced aerial patrol of the strategic corridors of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), especially the Abuja-Kaduna axis.

The Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Group Captain Ayodele Famuyiwa, in a statement on Sunday, said that the extended aerial patrol and surveillance of the Abuja-Kaduna highway to include the railway line was part of the ongoing effort to protect lives and safeguard critical national assets within the affected areas.

He said that the latest patrol and surveillance efforts cover both railway terminus in Abuja and Kaduna and environs using NAF helicopters.

He noted that given the security situation in the North West region of the country and the usual trend of crime increase towards the end of the year, the NAF in August 2016 commenced extensive aerial patrol of Abuja-Kaduna highway.