El-Rufai Urges Traditional Rulers to Promote Peace

‎ John Shiklam in Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has called on traditional rulers in the state to work towards ensuring peace and harmony among in the state.

Speaking during the presentation of Staff of Office to new traditional ruler of the Kataf people, the Agwatyap‎, His Highness, Mr. Dominic Gambo Yahaya yesterday in Samaru Kataf, Zangon Kataf local government area of the state,

El-Rufai ‎urged the traditional rulers to unite the people and resist those bent at causing division among them. According to him, the state needs everyone in formal and informal positions of leadership to promote peaceful coexistence and understanding.

He noted that there are “many merchants of hate and division” whose stock in trade is to cause division and crisis among the people.

‎”They seek to have their bread buttered by the suffering and destruction that violence brings. They promote a persistent victim mentality, pushing a narrative that relegates and diminishes people and inclines them to base conduct.

“They package ordinary people into the mistaken and dangerous belief that the dice is always loaded against them because of religion and region, thereby fuelling a baseless sense of rage and hate.

“When and wherever violence wreaks havoc to live and limb, they see opportunity to feather their nests, rather than embrace their responsibility to work to ensure everyone’s right to life, movement and residence is respected”‎ the governor said.

He disclosed that the government was exploring various avenues to ensure security of lives and property and put an end to the killings in Southern Kaduna. He stressed the need for improved intelligence gathering by security agencies and urged the people to embrace peace.

“We must all soberly acknowledge that the ultimate guarantee of peace is the willingness of people to live together in harmony and mutual respect, the governor added.

He warned against any resort to self-help and the pursuit of vendettas and reprisals, saying that such conduct can only produce destruction.

“Whatever the grievances may be, the appropriate conduct is to report to the law enforcement agencies. We have been disappointed to hear people who should know better, issuing irresponsible calls for self-help. This must stop! We intend to vigorously prosecute them to encourage compliance with our appeal” El-Rufai said.

While congratulating the Agwatyap, the governor implored him to sustain the legacies of the late Agwatyap, Dr. Harrison Bungon who he described as a bridge builder and peace maker.