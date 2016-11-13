Dogara, Others for Ghana Confab

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara; Kebbi State Governor, Senator Atiku Abubakar Bagudu; Senator Dino Melaye, Senator Shehu Sani, and other prominent Nigerians and Ghanaians have been listed as special guests expected at the award and conference ceremony to commemorate the 11th year anniversary of Nigerian Top Leaders international magazine scheduled to hold next month in Accra, the Ghanaian capital.

A statement issued in Accra, weekend, and signed by the Director of Public Communications of Top Lead Media Communication Company, publishers of the magazine, Mrs. Mercy O. Ajayi, said the 11th year anniversary lecture would be delivered by Hon. Dogara while other speakers would include Senator Melaye, Prof. Ernest Aryeetey, Vice Chancellor University of Ghana, Legon, and Prof. Sani Kunya of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi. Ajayi added that eminent achievers would be honoured with different awards at the ceremony.