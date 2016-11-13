Corruption: SSANU Calls on FG, EFCC to Investigate FUNAAB, UniAbuja, FUTA, Other Varsities

To shut down academic activities over sack of members

Paul Obi in Abuja

Following allegations of corruption in the nation’s ivory towers, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) on Sunday called on the federal government and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to set up a panel to investigate Federal University of Agricultural, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), University of Abuja, Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) and other universities over cases of graft.

In a communique signed by the association’s National President, Comrade Samson Chijioke Ugwoke, and the National PRO, Comrade A.O. Salaam, at the end of the National Executive Council (NEC), the body said corruption is now on the increase in many tertiary institutions in the country.

SSANU noted: “Members of the union, in spite of the anti-corruption crusade of the Federal Government, reported serious cases of abuse of power and corruption to the federal government through the Presidency, the Federal Ministry of Education, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission.

“NEC further noted that following invitation of the Vice-Chancellors and Pro-Chancellor by the EFCC, the Vice-Chancellor of FUNAAB began a reign of terror and clampdown on the petitioners and the union, culminating in the termination of their appointments without following due process as stipulated by law despite the fact that the matter is pending in court.”