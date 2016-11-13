Bayelsa Vigilante Laments Non-prosecution of 60 Criminals Handed over to Police

By Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

A local security group in Igbogene Community, Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, on Sunday bemoaned the low rate of successful prosecution of suspected criminals handed over to security operatives.

Though the group lauded the police for the ongoing partnership forged with local security groups in the state, the Yenagoa-based outfit said ridding the society of crime requires that suspects are diligently prosecuted.

Leader of the group, Chief Asomo Moneysweet, told journalists that over 60 suspected cultists, armed robbers and other criminals in the area have so far been handed over to the police.

He called for a closer relationship between the organisation and the police.

The vigilante group was set up by the Igbogene Council of Chiefs led by the paramount ruler, HRH Green Adike in 2015.

He opined that the police-vigilante partnership has led to a reduction in crime in Igbogene-Epie community of the State.

“Right from inception, the vigilante group in their operations have made over sixty arrests and suspects handed over to the Igbogene Police Division, the State Anti-Robbery Squad and the Anti-Vice squad.

“However, we are bothered that despite the arrests, no one has been prosecuted to our knowledge by the Police,” he lamented.