Why PDP Govt Did Not Save for Rainy Day – Babangida Aliyu

4
5940
Babangida Aliyu
Babangida Aliyu

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Immediate past Governor of Niger state, Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu, has defended the inability of the last administration at the federal level to save part of its income in the boom era for the rainy day, saying the government was handicapped by the 1999 Constitution.

He said what the constitution provided for was for all amounts of money generated to be put in the federation account and shared among the three tiers of government.

“The Constitution did not say we should save anything; what the Constitution says is that we should generate and share. It will be illegal for us to say we want to save; the law does not allow it,” Aliyu explained.

He made the remarks in Minna, Niger State, on Saturday when he served as the chairman at the second edition of the NDEDI Annual lecture series which had as its theme, “The Emergence of the Current Economic Realities : Expectations on the part of government and the private sector”.

However, the former governor said he and some of his colleagues were convinced at the time of the need to keep some money aside for eventuality, which brought about the establishment of the Sovereign Wealth Fund.

  • Ade Whenu

    With Nigerians allowing this kind of people to have access to power, we are precisely were we deserve to be. That is in economic chaos and rooted at the bottom of the league of nations. Is so unfortunate as I know we can do better.

  • Bassey Ndem

    Is the constitution stupid? I don’t think so because there is foreign reserve, gross national products (GDP) and other instruments that would have made the governments to save money for the rainy day. In our respective families, it is an unwritten rule to make and save money for the smooth running of any family, so for this man to blame the constitution for not having a clause for saving money in the government coffers is uncalled for and to come to think of it, did they budget on how the money was going to be spent, or was it for them, I mean those in government to do as they wished with the peoples money. If the constitution is silent on saving money, I think it should be the duty and responsibility of the legislative houses to revisit this section of the constitution and amend the constitution, instead of only taking the time legislating their salaries and benefits.

  • JayGeeX

    All this nonsense would have made sense IF several attempts were not made by GEJ and NOI to save only to be faced by the IDIOCY of the Amaechi led fools.

  • Zico

    Funny excuse. But the Constitution did not preclude or stop any tier of Government from saving its own share of the distribution. This is a great lesson to all.