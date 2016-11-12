Wesley Girls Junior School Shines at Lagos U-17 Judo Tourney

Students of Wesley Girls Junior High School Yaba, were outstanding at the just concluded Lagos State U-17 Judo Slam Championship which was held at the Mobolaji Johnson Sports Centre, Rowe Park.

Wesley Girls dazzled in almost all the weight categories of bouts contested for in the three days competition which first saw the students being taken through the rudiments of Judo in a clinic before the successful ones competed in the Slam Championship proper.

In the 63kg category, Ajisegiri Aisha of Wesley Junior Girls School, Yaba, won gold. Adeyemo Adeola from Onike Junior Secondary School, Iwaya, won silver, while Adedoyin Taiwo, also of Wesley Junior Girls won bronze medal.

Chidinma Elite of Wesley Junior Girls School won gold medal of 57kg category. In the second position was Adaramola Christiana of King James College, Iwaya, while Sunday Topton of Wesley Junior Girls School, and Ilori Esther of St. Francis Secondary School, Onikan were jointly bronze medal winners.

In the 52kg, Ajisegiri Faust of Wesley Junior Girls School, Yaba was first, second position was Bolanle Hagerman of Zumratul Islamiyah Grammar School, Yaba, while the joint third position were Quadri Halimat, Lagos City College, Sabo, Yaba and Eboh Isabel,Wesley Junior Girls School, Yaba.

Omotehinse Seyi,Wesley Junior Girls School won 63kg gold. Ajibade Seun, Herbert Macaulay Secondary School, Yaba came second. In the joint third position were Abahson Precious ,Zumratul Islamiyah Grammar School, Yaba and Elijah Blessing,Herbert Macaulay Secondary School, Yaba. 70kg was won by Ibiyeye Bukola,Wesley Junior Girls School, Yaba.

Second position went to Omotobi Wemimo,Zumratul Islamiyah Grammar School, Yaba, while Hassan Balikis, Eletu Odibo High School, Yaba and Anderson Faith, Herbert Macaulay Secondary School, Yaba jointly won bronze medal.

In other results, 44kg was won by Yan Yan Gbemi Sarah, Kadara Junior School, Ebute- Meta. In second position was Obadun Azeezat, Ultimate Private School, Oyingbo, while Ogan Nelly, Herbert Macaulay School, Yaba and Zubair. Zainab, Zumratul Islamiyah Grammar School, Yaba jointly won the third position. 48kg was won by Oriyomi Happiness, Herbert Macaulay School, Yaba. Huyusugan Deborah, St. Francis Secondary School, Onike took the second position , while Joweigha Faith, Zumratul Islamiyah Grammar School, Yaba and Ogundaini Esther ,Wesley Junior Girls School, Yaba were jointly awarded the third position.

Director General, Lagos State Sports Commission, Mr. Adewunmi Ogunsanya, described the performance of the students, who were introduced to Judo for the first time as excellent. He noted that the skills exhibited by the students showed that if they are properly groomed in the art, they have the potential of becoming super stars in the future. This he said the Sports Commission will strive to do to enhance the talent of the young judokas.

Secretary of Lagos State Judo Association, Mojisola Aluko, said that no fewer than 40 schools from educational district IV took part in the competition facilitated by the Lagos State Sports Commission.

“The selected 40 schools are from Sabo, Yaba, Ebute Meta and environs from District IV. The championships will go to other districts next year as we will move to District 1,” Aluko said.

Head of Public Relations Unit of the Sports Commission, Titi Oshodi, said that the championships would help the state to discover future talents that would represent it in future competitions, adding that “the state government organised this championship to discover new Judokas and nurture them toward representing the state in future competitions, especially to replace the dwindling pool of aged athletes.