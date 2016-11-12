UNN Student Battles Chronic Kidney Disease, Seeks N10m for Transplant

Sends SOS to Ugwuanyi, Utazi

By Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu

A 300-level student in the Department of Music, University of Nigeria Nsukka, (UNN), Linda Asogwa, has made a passionate appeal to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state, Senator Chuka Utazi representing Enugu North senatorial zone and other major stakeholders in the state to come to her aid as she battles a chronic kidney disease.

The 22-year old is seeking for N10 million to undergo a kidney transplant as quickly as possible at the Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre located at Garki, in Abuja.

Accordung to her, “In April, 2016, I was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease (kidney failure) at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Ituku Ozala, Enugu state. I now visit Neo Hospital, Nza Street, Independence layout, Enugu, for weekly sessions on their haemodialysis machine to replace the function of my kidney at the sum of N35,000 per session.

“The next medical step for my condition as prescribed by my physicians is a kidney transplant as quickly as possible. My parents’ meagre financial resources have been exhausted in paying for the ongoing weekly dialysis. Payment of the kidney transplant is obviously beyond their financial capacity.

“In the light of the above, I humbly plead for financial support from my governor, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, our senator, Chuka Utazi and other good spirited Nigerians to enable me undergo the transplant. They should consider the untold sorrow and anguish I’ve undergone at this very young age to come to my help”.

The young Asogwa who gave her contacts as 07039835834 and 08064583943 also released the account details of her mother, Mrs. Margaret Asogwa as Fidelity Bank 3045902397 for those who would be willing to assist her. They can also easily contact the Head of Music, Faculty of Arts, University of Nigeria, Nsukka.