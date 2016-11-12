Stanbic, NPA Confirm Participation in Corporate Soccer Champion

Stanbic IBTC, Nigeria Port Authority ((NPA) and three other companies have confirmed their participation in this year’s edition of Corporate Soccer Champions.

Other corporate bodies expected to participate in the event scheduled to hold on November 19-20th at the NPA pitch, Surulere are; Etisalat, Chevron and Galacticos.

According to the Managing Director, Corporate Soccer Nigeria, Onome Obruthe, six organisations are expected to participate in the event but that only five have confirmed their participation.

He further informed that any of the three; Exxon Mobil, Dhl and Capital Fields Energy would make up the sixth team that will participate in the event which will attract cash and other valuables gifts.

Obruthe said that arrangement is on to have a football match between Stationery Stores and Bendel Insurance before the final which is geared towards encouraging and supporting ex-Nigerian league players.

“We at the Corporate Nigeria are more determined in making this year’s edition a memorable one, hence the decision to include the match between Bendel Insurance and Stationery Stores, as well as other initiatives”, he said.

He disclosed that the winner will represent the country at the next world Corporate Soccer at a yet to fixed date and venue.

Obruthe also assured that all necessary arrangements have been put in place for a hitch free event.