Onegbedan: Deposition of Onojie of Uromi, Humiliation of Esan Traditional Institution

The deposition of the Onojie of Uromi, HRM Anslem Eidonojie II by the Edo State Governor, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole has been described as a slight on the traditional institution of Esan Land. Solicitors to the embattled traditional ruler, Pat Onegbedan, SAN, and Dan Okoh, SAN, stated this in a press statement made public yesterday.

“The humiliation of the Onojie of Uromi is vicarious humiliation of the entire Enijie in Esan Land and by extension the humiliation of the traditional institution in Edo,” the lawyers said.

The solicitors advised the general public and the numerous well-wishers of the Onojie to note that “the only suit authorized to be instituted on his behalf is suit No HCU/32/2016, filed on November 10, 2016 before the High Court of Justice, Uromi.”

They said: “Despite the Edo Government House theatre drama, Esan people remain sophisticated, metropolitan, enterprising, industrious, undaunted and ever-united.”

Edo State, they said “has just come out of eight years of kakistocracy. The destroyed legacy values of that era, the deception, arm-twisting and licentiousness will soon start to unfold.

“Esan people candidly assure their Etsako kindreds that the deep love and cordiality which bond them historically in marriage, business, politics, religion, professions and social life will not be poisoned by the misadventure of a strayed Etsako son.

“The Onojie has gone into a retreat, during which period, he would want his privacy respected. By the grace of

God and his ancestors, he will return to his throne, (whose ascension is by primogenitor) stronger and more glorious.”