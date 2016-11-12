Buhari’s Govt Should not be in a Hurry to Secure $30bn Loan’

Paul Obi in Abuja

The Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN) on Saturday urged the President Muhammadu Buhari government not to be in a hurry to secure the controversial $30 billion foreign loan as it will affect the country negatively in the future.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja during the 29th General Assembly of CCN, the newly elected President, Dr Benebo Fubara-Manuel, expressed great concern over the haste with which government was approaching the loan matter, arguing that it was capable of plunging Nigeria into severe economic crisis.

He stated: “Government should not be too much in a hurry to secure $30 billion infrastructure loan, but take time and ensure we do not have a structural adjustment coming back to ruin us further and increase poverty.

“This kind of venture has helped some countries before and it has also destroyed some countries. We need a secured country and a country that is free from corruption because there can be no economic progress if the issues of security and corruption are not properly addressed.”