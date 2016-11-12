APGA State Chairmen Backs Moves to Re-build Party

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The state chairmen of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) have agreed to work harmoniously with the national leadership in its efforts to rebrand, refocus and re-build the party ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The 36 state chairmen and that of the FCT passed vote of confidence on the leadership of APGA under Chief Victor Oye at a joint meeting with members of the National Working Committee of the party.

The meeting agreed to take steps to resolve the crises in five states chapters of the party and work to enhance party unity in the affected states

In a communique issued at the end of the meeting at the national secretariat of APGA in Abuja, the chairmen leadership not to be distracted by the ill-advised actions of some NWC members who were out to create crisis in the party.

The meeting advise those aggrieved members of the NWC to heed the call by stakeholders of the party to bury the hatchet and return to its fold for progress of the party.

A statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of APGA, Chief Ifeatu ONI-Okoye, the leaders resolved to pursue with greater vigour on-going efforts to reposition the party and boost it’s membership throughout the country.